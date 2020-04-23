Fire personnel all across the Golden State are always under pressure, especially as the California weather shifts into hot and dry conditions.
“We’re trying to bridge the California fire season with distance learning,” said new Linda Fire Chief Kyle Heggstrom.
Distance learning is the new tool every industry is using to abide by public health guidelines surrounding the coronavirus COVID-19.
Heggstrom said fire personnel are using online technology for mandatory fire training.
Heggstrom said many jurisdictions, including Linda, use target solutions to handle all fire training. Like any new technology, it can take awhile to get used to.
“I think firefighters are better with a hands-on approach,” said Heggstrom, who took over as chief from long-time leader Rich Webb on April 1. “Online training (can present) a lot of challenges.”
He said a lot of his staff does not have a home computer or has trouble logging in while off-site, so staff is still coming into the office to do training sessions, Heggstrom said.
Heggstrom said the primary concern with any form of distance learning or online training is changing one’s study habits at home.
On-site training sessions, Heggstrom said, are still run under mandatory state guidelines regarding social distancing and groups assembled. He said there’s a maximum of 10 people per training, while larger trainings are moved outside.
Heggstrom said his staff members are getting their temperatures checked morning, afternoon and evening while at the Linda Fire Protection District quarters.
“Any (temperature) over 99 they go home,” Heggstrom said. “Our staff has been very good; we continue to provide a necessary level of response.”
Fire season
The National Weather Service predicts an increase of about 10 to 15 degrees above normal beginning today (Friday) through the weekend, while northerly wind gusts are expected in the 15-30 mph range.
Given the surrounding conditions and future weather moving into the area, Heggstrom expects it could be a long fire season.
Last month, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. began sending out more than 200,000 postcards to customers who need to update their contact information to be alerted of any public safety shutoffs to counteract high wind events in high fire risk areas.
Like new guidelines surrounding coronavirus, PGE power shutoffs were also at one point considered a new normal in the fight against wildfires in California.
Heggstrom said there are many precautions the general public can take to create that 100 feet of defensible space around one’s property.
With many working and staying home these days, it’s an ideal time to work on creating a necessary barrier against a fire.
“Home isolation creates more opportunity to protect properties,” Heggstrom said. “Maintaining properties can be a huge benefit to everybody.”
Heggstrom recommends using non-flammable material around a home. It can be anything from a rock flower bed to some type of green grass planted right next to a home as a way to counteract the fuel necessary to potentially balloon a wildfire.
For higher elevations, such as the Yuba County Foothills, Heggstrom said a minimal Sierra Nevada snowpack leads to vegetations around properties drying out sooner than expected.
With this year’s snowpack being around 70 percent of average, Heggstrom is expecting an earlier and longer fire season.
Over in Wheatland, Fire Authority Chief Art Taquette has started staffing up his seasonal fire crew about 2 ½ months earlier than normal due to dry conditions.
“This year the ground is already turning brown,” Taquette said.
Taquette said about 85 percent of grass fires within the Wheatland Fire Authority jurisdiction are started by a lawnmower.
He said there are necessary guidelines that property owners need to follow in the summer months regarding outside yard work.
Taquette strongly recommends not mowing a yard past 10 a.m. due to the lack of moisture in the grass. He said most lawns evaporate overnight moisture by 10 a.m. the next day, so a lawnmower simply rubbing up against a rock can ignite a grass fire, Taquette said.
“Mow with the moisture still there,” he said.
Taquette said his staff is working well through the pandemic, mostly through online training off-site, and is ready to tackle the brunt of the 2020 fire season.
Last year, Taquette called it an “active” fire season, but his jurisdiction remained able to handle all incidents.
“My agency is 100 percent and strong; I haven’t lost anybody,” Taquette said. “(The pandemic) doesn’t affect morale (because) they’re firefighters. Whatever is thrown at us we keep going.”