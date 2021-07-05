Marysville and Yuba City fire departments responded to a total of 15 suspected fireworks-related fires on the Fourth of July.
MFD Captain Tony Cuppoletti said the department responded to six fires related to fireworks. He described them as “nuisance fires” and nothing significant. Types of fires included one dumpster fire, two vegetation fires and three rubbish pile fires. Cuppoletti said people burned fireworks materials in the middle of the road with some piles as big as six feet in diameter.
“We were busy,” Cuppoletti said.
None of the fires involved structures and the department responded to two medical aids for people affected by the sound or light from fireworks.
Cuppoletti said Fire Chief Ron Karlen and an engine were on hand along with the Yuba City Fire Department on standby during the Yuba-Sutter Regional Fireworks Show at Beckwourth Riverfront Park. He said there were no incidents at the show.
Fire Chief Jesse Alexander said the department responded to six outside fires and three vegetation fires on the Fourth of July. YCFD had a total of 37 calls.
“All the outside and vegetation fires were caused or suspected to be caused by fireworks,” Alexander said.
Linda Fire Protection District Chief Kyle Heggstrom said the district up-staffed three additional engines for a total of five engines on the Fourth of July.
“This July 4 was again extremely busy,” Heggstrom said. “... [The engines] all remained busy throughout the evening.”
Heggstrom said the district ran around 12 calls related to fireworks. A number of those calls were grass fires between the hours of 7 p.m. to midnight.
“Illegal fireworks contributed to most of the grass fires,” Heggstrom said.
Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department Captain Henry Aust said there were no fireworks-related incidents in the district.