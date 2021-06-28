Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander said the department was "crazy busy" during Fourth of July last year dealing with the calls related to fireworks.
Illegal fireworks were suspected to have caused seven vegetation fires and two structure fires within city limits during the holiday last year.
He said those who use illegal fireworks could face a fine of $1,000.
"I'm asking the public to please be courteous to neighbors," Alexander said. "...The potential to do damage is significant especially with dry weather."
Along with the danger fireworks pose to individuals using them and their own houses, he said people need to keep in mind how fireworks affect those around them. Fireworks can activate veterans' post traumatic stress, can cause nearby animals to panic and be stressful for those with special needs.
"Those types of nights are very traumatic to those individuals," Alexander said. "As a sign of respect, be cognizant."
The sale of legal safe and sane fireworks in Yuba City can begin at noon on Monday and must end at noon on July 6, according to YCFD Fire Marshal Jesse Frias.
There will be 29 booths selling legal fireworks within Yuba City, according to the department.
Marysville
Fire Chief Ron Karlen said now is the time for residents to be proactive and prepare their house for the Fourth of July by removing dry fuels around structures, roofs and gutters. He said dead brush and pine needles in gutters can cause a fire if struck by fireworks shot in the air.
The department will be monitoring nine booths in Marysville and one in Hallwood. The sale of legal fireworks can begin at noon on Monday until dusk on July 4, according to MFD Fire Engineer Andrew Hall.
Karlen said the booths set up in the city are up earlier than usual despite sales not being allowed until June 28.
"I have a feeling that everyone will be selling out of fireworks early this year as everyone that I have spoken with [says] the supply of fireworks is lower than last year," Hall said in an email.
Wheatland
Fire Authority Chief Art Paquette said the city of Wheatland allows the sale and use of Safe and Sane fireworks.
He said residents should only shoot fireworks into the air if the area is not flammable. He suggested using fireworks only on concrete. Once someone is done using fireworks, they should submerge all materials in water and should not put anything hot in garbage cans.
Paquette said the fire authority was not busy last year and is hoping that continues this year. Three locations will be selling legal fireworks in Wheatland starting Monday at noon. Fireworks cannot be sold in Wheatland after July 4.
Linda
Fire Chief Kyle Heggstrom said people should be cautious when using fireworks because of the severe drought the state is experiencing. He's hoping to not have a repeat of last year.
"Last Fourth of July was the busiest the district's ever had," Heggstrom said.
Between noon Monday and noon July 5 there will be 13 fireworks booths selling legal fireworks in Linda.