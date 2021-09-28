A family of three is being sheltered by the Red Cross after a fire caused major damage to two units on Pershing Avenue in Yuba City on Monday, according to Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander.
Fire crews responded to the 800 block of Pershing Avenue at around 12:15 p.m., Alexander said. Two units, described as bungalows on the department’s Facebook page, were heavily involved when crews arrived. YCFD performed an aggressive fire attack and controlled the fire. No injuries were reported and the investigation into the cause remains ongoing, Alexander said on Tuesday.
Both units sustained major damage and are no longer inhabitable. Alexander said people were in the area of the structures when the fire started but no one was inside when crews searched the structures. A cat was pulled out of one of the units. A family of three was displaced by the fire and is being sheltered by the Red Cross, according to Alexander.