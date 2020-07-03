The Marysville Fire Department responded to a commercial building fire last week at First and F Street, according to a news release.
The fire started on June 27 and the first engine at the scene found a large commercial building with a significant fire inside. Several mutual aid resources were called but the building was a total loss before it could be brought under control.
No one was injured and the fire was contained to the building of origin, according to the release. The fire is under investigation.