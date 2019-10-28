The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County has been raging since late last week. Winds over the weekend saw the fire grow in size by 10s of thousands of acres, destroying a significant number of structures along the way.
A strike team from the Yuba-Sutter area has been assisting in the fire fight since Oct. 24, and team leader Kyle Heggstrom said the 17 local firefighters will stay in the area to assist until the fire is contained – as of Monday evening, the fire had grown to 74,324 acres and was 15 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.
“The first days we were here, we did 48 hours straight on the line,” Heggstrom said, who is a battalion chief at Linda Fire Department. “We mainly concentrated on structure defense. With the wind push over the weekend, it was more of a dynamic situation, so we helped protect structures and hold some of the line as well.”
The Kincade Fire is just one of many wildfires currently burning around California. It started on Oct. 23 around 9:30 p.m. near the town of Geyserville, which was evacuated late last week. The next morning, Cal OES sent out a call for mutual aid support, and the local strike team, which is part of the north region of the statewide mutual aid system, gathered their resources and headed toward the fire.
Heggstrom said the first couple days were some of the toughest as mutual aid resources were slow to get to the scene. He felt better about the situation on Monday, as more than 4,000 personnel and 80 crews were working together in the fire fight. His team is focusing its efforts near the small community of Kellogg.
“This fire is what we call a grass/brush/woodland fire, so light, flashy fuels making it extremely spotty and hard to hold the fire anywhere,” he said. “It has jumped roads, burned around structures and is extremely fast moving, causing a lot of issues. The night the wind started, we had spots over a mile out, meaning the main body of the fire was throwing embers out over a mile away starting new fires.”
In addition, the terrain in the area where Heggstrom and other firefighters are active is steep and rugged, making it difficult to access certain areas and fully contain the fire.
“The biggest concern right now is just how sensitive this community is, having gone through a similar fire two years ago. Some people’s homes have already burned once, so they are doing everything they can to not let it happen again,” Heggstrom said. “It’s just a tough situation all around.”
The local strike team had most of Monday off after being on the line all of Sunday. Local departments that sent equipment and personnel as part of the strike team include Marysville Fire Department, Linda Fire Department, Olivehurst Fire Department, Wheatland Fire Authority, and Pleasant Grove Fire Protection Association. The team is expected to spend today on the fire line again.
“We’ll likely be here a couple weeks total, it just depends on what the fire does,” Heggstrom said. “There is a lot of work ahead. More wind is forecast to start back up midweek, so the resources we have here will likely be here a while.”