Around noon on Friday, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation warning for residents in the area of Bald Mountain Road in Yuba County’s lower foothills as a result of a wildfire called the Peoria Fire, but that warning was lifted just hours later after progress was stopped, Yuba County officials said Monday.

Not far from the community of Browns Valley, the Peoria Fire burned about 59 acres in total, but no structures were destroyed, Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown told the Appeal in an email. Brown also confirmed that the fire was 100% contained as of Monday morning.

