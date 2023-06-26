Around noon on Friday, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation warning for residents in the area of Bald Mountain Road in Yuba County’s lower foothills as a result of a wildfire called the Peoria Fire, but that warning was lifted just hours later after progress was stopped, Yuba County officials said Monday.
Not far from the community of Browns Valley, the Peoria Fire burned about 59 acres in total, but no structures were destroyed, Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown told the Appeal in an email. Brown also confirmed that the fire was 100% contained as of Monday morning.
“The fire was initially concerning enough that the Sheriff’s Department issued an Evacuation Warning at noon on Friday for zone YUB-E105,” Brown said. “... Evacuation Warning means those in that zone should pay close attention to the fire activity and be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. We also encourage those with mobility challenges and those who have livestock to consider leaving the area right away. The Sheriff’s Posse was open to receive livestock, and Sycamore Ranch Campground was set up to receive any who evacuated.”
Brown said a CodeRED alert and information posted on social media was part of the county’s effort to alert residents about the evacuation warning.
“Fortunately, progress on the fire was stopped a short time after the Evacuation Warning was put in place,” Brown said. “Firefighters got a good handle on the fire throughout Friday afternoon, and at 6:45 p.m. that day the Evacuation Order was lifted. No structures were destroyed.”
On social media, the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services credited the firefighters who were able to quickly get control of the Peoria Fire.
“We can all take a breath,” Yuba County Office of Emergency Services said Friday night. “Once again, thank you to the firefighters who arrived quickly and battled windy conditions to stop the fire's progress.”