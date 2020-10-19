Tucker Elms woke up Thursday evening to his sister Sara Humble yelling that a fire had started in the camp where they were living off Simpson Lane. The 19-year-old was sleeping inside the trailer and Humble was outside.
“The only thing that got my attention when I was barely awake was sizzling sounds,” Elms said Monday.
Elms, Humble, their other sibling Christine Jaggard and their mother Shirley Elms were at the campsite Monday morning cleaning up what was left of Humble’s trailer.
“We don’t even know where to clean it up to,” Shirley Elms said.
Shirley drove from the Sacramento area when she heard her three children were at the scene of the fire.
“My son was sleeping right there,” Elms said, pointing to the charred frame of the burned trailer.
Marysville Fire Department Captain Kevin Pohley said the cause of the fire was a van being worked on at a campsite that caused vegetation to catch fire. A north wind blowing 20-25 miles per hour caused the fire to rapidly spread. Four minutes passed from when firefighters were alerted to the blaze to when they arrived on the scene. Immediately the call was put out for assistance. Pohley said 12 different agencies responded to the fire, coming from as far as Dobbins, Meridian and Gridley.
The fire covered a long swath along the levee and left nearly 10,000 in the Marysville-Linda area without power for several hours.
The van’s owner, Rocky Wagoner, arrived at the camp on Monday and said he was trying to start his vehicle and believes the catalytic converter got hotter and hotter with each attempt, eventually leading to the fire.
“It was totally an accident,” Wagoner said. “... I’ve been going crazy thinking about this and how it happened. I feel that it’s my fault.”
Humble said firefighters ignored the burning camp and focused instead on putting out the vegetation fire. Two of her vehicles, her trailer and a smaller car trailer were burned in the fire.
“Everything I own is gone,” Humble said.
She said she has three outfits to her name and the fire destroyed her generators and a brand new television.
“I cussed just about every fire truck because why they kept circling around it and going away from it,” Humble said. “... They wanted to burn us out.”
But Pohley said the speed of the fire and the time it took for more resources to arrive, limited what crews could do.
“I understand their perspective,” Pohley said Monday. “Everyone wants the person on the scene to come and protect their property. Because of the quick moving fire we were forced to do the most good for the most people with what we had on the scene.”
Approximately 60-80 people were living in the area when the fire started and 32 vehicles were burned. Vehicles include campers, trailers or cars. Approximately 23 camps were destroyed, according to Pohley.
“We requested everyone to evacuate immediately,” Pohley said. “Some chose not to.”
Another challenge posed by the fire was a power line that went down shortly after the fire started. The line was located near the van that started the fire, according to Pohley.
Director of Community Well-Being at Adventist Health/Rideout Ashten Phillips and Cindy Cooper with the hospital’s Street Nursing Program spent about six hours at the scene of the fire. They passed out blankets, socks, shoes, shirts, sweaters, water, protein bars, hygiene packs, and other supplies.
“Cooper also did wound care on some individuals who were burned by the fire,” Phillips said.
Phillips said they are gathering more supplies and food from their corporate team that will be distributed next week.
“They are wanting to provide up to 100 meals every day for a week, along with water and blankets,” Phillips said.
Johnny Burke, the director of the Life Building Center and Yuba-Sutter Behavioral Health, worked with Phillips and Cooper.
Humble said the Red Cross provided her with a $400 voucher but they are still trying to figure out what to do next.
“We feel like chickens with our heads cut off,” Shirley Elms said. “... We’re trying to just get it all together so that these guys can get somewhere.”