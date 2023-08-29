Linda Fire Department personnel quickly contained a brush fire just before noon on Tuesday that sent up huge plumes of smoke and large flames into the air near an abandoned lumber mill in an area behind the Walmart in Linda.
Linda Fire Chief Kyle Heggstrom said firefighters arrived on the scene at about 11:30 a.m.
“We had multiple spots spread in multiple areas of this abandoned orchard grass and unfortunately it was too well-involved, so we just decided to pick some patrol lines and just contain and burn the rest of the problem area,” Heggstrom said. “... It was intense. The fuel loading and the height of the vegetation in this created some pretty high flames. It was pretty hot.”
At about noon, Heggstrom said the fire already was contained and started to diminish. He estimated the area that mostly burned was around 10-15 acres.
“It’s under control, no structures involved, no property damage, we’re in good shape,” Heggstrom said.
Along with the response by the Linda Fire Department, some representatives of the railroad were nearby to ensure flames did not reach the rail lines located close to the area of the fire. As the intensity of the fire lessened around noon, it did not appear as if the rail lines or any other structures were at risk of damage.