The weekend cooldown isn’t expected to last for long as the National Weather Service is calling for fire weather to return beginning Sunday through at least next Thursday.
Highs are expected in the mid- to upper-80s, with a breezy northerly and easterly wind ranging from 6 to 13 mph, according to the weather service.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co., as of Friday afternoon, has yet to call for any upcoming public safety power shutoffs for the area.
A low probability of rain was forecast for Friday and Saturday, but was downgraded to just a slight possibility of perhaps a 10th of an inch in the valley and foothill locations, NWS-Sacramento reported.
Air quality in the area registered a moderate 71 AQI on Friday.
Cal Fire’s firefighters remained active as of Friday. Here’s the latest:
– August Complex Fires is 65 percent contained and has burned 1,021,476 acres, making it the largest fire in state history. There are multiple counties within the fire jurisdiction, including Colusa County.
– The Glass Fire burning primarily in Napa and Sonoma County is 74 percent contained and has burned over 67,484 acres.
– The Zogg Fire in Shasta County is 95 percent contained and has burned about 56,338 acres.