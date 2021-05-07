With breezy, warm conditions and low humidity levels expected in the days ahead, a fire weather watch is in effect through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Sierra Littlefield, meteorologist for the Sacramento office of the National Weather Service, said the Yuba-Sutter area will see “ripe conditions for fire weather” into Monday and the current fire weather watch may be upgraded to a red flag warning if conditions worsen over the weekend.
Above normal heat is expected through Monday, with temperatures reaching into the mid to high 80s in most areas.
“Some areas could reach into the 90s as well,” said Littlefield.
According to Littlefield, gusty winds reaching 17-22 miles per hour in the valley will continue round the clock through Sunday and, despite these winds, temperatures will remain consistently warm.
In the foothills and higher elevations, gusts are expected to reach 25-35 miles per hour.
The region continues to experience really dry conditions, said Littlefield, and humidity levels over the weekend will range from the single digits to teens each day with poor overnight recoveries.
Littlefield said that fuels are also extremely dry at this time, causing additional fire weather concerns headed into the breezy, hot and dry weekend.
Winds are expected to subside on Monday before temperatures heat up to the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
To help prevent sparks that could potentially cause a wildfire, the National Weather Service urges residents to properly discard cigarettes, avoid mowing your lawn during times of peak heat, keep vehicles off of dry grass, avoid activities with open flames or sparks, avoid power equipment that creates sparks and obey burn bans in your area.
Littlefield said it is also important for residents to have a plan of action in the event an emergency does occur and recommends following all local emergency guidelines including evacuations and road closures.