Yuba City firefighters delivered school supplies to families and children affected by Monday night’s apartment complex fire on McCrae Way in Yuba City that displaced 80 people on Wednesday.
Capt. Kevin Kennedy said he and other firefighters received word Wednesday morning that many children were in need of basic school supplies that had been lost in the fire.
“Due to the fire a lot of kids were impacted and lost everything including school supplies,” Kennedy said.
He said Yuba City firefighters bought backpacks, pencils, pens, paper and other school supplies and after getting permission from Chief Jesse Alexander, drove a fire engine to the site of the fire where a group of displaced individuals were meeting with city officials.
The fire started at Sandpiper Cove Apartments just before 5 p.m. on Monday and destroyed nine units, displacing 25 adults and 10 children. The complex was closed for an investigation of the scene, displacing 45 other people, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
It took six Yuba City engines and assistance from Marysville and Sutter County departments to control the blaze. No fatalities or injuries were reported.
The Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds Monday night for those displaced.
Steve Walsh, director of communications and marketing for the organization’s Gold Country Region, said nine people stayed at the shelter Monday night but others came by to see what services were available and get a bite to eat. He said everyone displaced by the fire is aware that the shelter is available.
Everyone who comes by the shelter is approached by a Red Cross employee who sits down with families or individuals and asks them what they need, according to Walsh.
“The goal is to get everybody where they want to be,” Walsh said.
Walsh said on Tuesday night, three families and a total of 12 people stayed the night at the shelter. He said a decision would be made today as to whether the shelter would remain open.
Alexander said on Tuesday that the investigation would take multiple days.