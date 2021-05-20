Firefighters from all over the state gathered in Colusa last week for a live fire training hosted by the Colusa City Fire Department.
The training, which was in compliance with the National Fire Protection Association and the California State Fire Marshal’s Office, was initiated by Colusa City Fire Chief Logan Conley and his crew, which included engineer Bo Salazar and engineer David Avera. The home used during the training was donated to the department by local business owner Craig Hill.
Captain Steve Bristow, one of the instructors facilitating the training, said sessions such as the one on May 14 are available to all California fire department personnel that have CalFire instructors associated with the state fire marshal’s office but they do not happen as often as they would like due to lack of space to hold such a training.
Personnel from as far away as San Diego and Tulare attended last Friday’s training.
“Joint training is imperative to keep up with the learning curve of our ever-changing environment of firefighting response, tactics, and, most importantly, firefighter safety,” said Conley. “By working with other departments, large or small, we can learn from each other’s experiences and share tactics that help our departments improve operational abilities. These training opportunities also build confidence within the ranks and strengthen our internal department training as we pass down what we learn.”
During the training, instructors went over firefighter safety, Rapid Intervention Crew (RIC) practices and live fire training.
Before setting fire to the home, the trainees did a walk through of the structure to better understand the ways in which the fire can move while active.
Next, they burned a Palmer Dollhouse – a miniature house built with sliding doors, windows and roof panels – to learn how the airflow, winds and pressure affect the movement of the blaze within a structure.
Then, after lunch, the instructors and trainees suited up in their gear and did rotating drills to experience each position needed to control a fire.
Bristow and the Colusa City Fire crew extended a big thank you to Hill, because without the donation the training would not have been possible.
The training will continue this weekend. On Sunday, the house will be completely burned down by those in attendance.