The western slice of Glenn County – from the Tehama County line in the north all the way to the Colusa County line in the south – was under an evacuation order as the August Complex Fires continued to grow Wednesday afternoon.
The complex comprises 35 fires started by lightning across the Mendocino National Forest.
On Tuesday afternoon, the fires were burning about 3,000 acres, according to a Mendocino National Forest press release, and on Wednesday morning, the complex had grown to about 30,000 acres at zero containment.
Thomas Stokesberry, California Incident Management Team 15 public information officer, said low humidity and wind gusts helped drive the growth. He said fuel moistures being at a critical low level along with topography also contributed to the challenges with fighting the fire.
Structures in the Elk Creek area of Glenn County were threatened.
The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for all areas west of County Road 306 to the Mendocino County line.
There were also evacuation warnings in place for the areas of Newville and Grindstone Rancheria.
A temporary evacuation shelter is open at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. The evacuation site is jointly staffed by the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency and American Red Cross.
An animal shelter was also set up at the Glenn County Fairgrounds in Orland.
Air quality
As fires continue to burn around the region, Yuba-Sutter residents are keeping a watch out and dealing with moderately contaminated air.
According to a press release, the Yuba and Sutter County Public Health Departments and Feather River Air Quality Management District issued a joint air quality health advisory to notify the public of the potential for poor air quality conditions.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the air quality was listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to www.airnow.gov.
“We’re being impacted by fires – pretty much every direction you look there’s a fire,” said Chris Brown, air pollution control officer for the Feather River Air Quality Management District. “No matter which way the wind shifts, we’re going to be impacted probably for the next couple of weeks.”
According to the press release, the health departments advise residents with lung or heart disease and the elderly to leave areas where levels of particulate matter are high.
For others, if one smells or sees smoke, it’s advised that people stay indoors and avoid heavy exertion.
“Our advice is to just stay indoors as much as you can and avoid being impacted by the smoke if you can,” Brown said. “... The issue of masks is really complex right now because the masks you wear for COVID don’t necessarily work for smoke. The masks we normally recommend (are) N95 masks and those are being reserved for health care workers at this point.”
The air quality advisory is in place through today, however, Brown said he expects that it will be extended.
People can check current air quality conditions by visiting www.airnow.gov.
Weather
According to the National Weather Service – Sacramento, slight cooling is expected today and Friday.
However, temperatures could increase again over the weekend and into next week.
Critical fire conditions continued on Wednesday with breezy conditions and low relative humidity levels.
Rotating outages
According to a press release from Pacific Gas & Electric Co., customers are encouraged to conserve energy to help prevent the need for rotating power outages.
On Tuesday, PGE and other California utilities informed customers of potential outages due to high demand driven by the continued heatwave.
“Customers across the state responded to the call to conserve energy, helping to avert the need for rotating outages for the third day in a row,” it was stated in the press release.
Conservation is critical, according to the press release, to help reduce the need for the California Independent System Operator, the state’s electric grid operator, to direct the state’s utilities to implement rotating power outages.
With weather forecast to remain hot, PGE urges customers to be prepared for power outages.
PGE also urges customers to conserve energy through today.
Tips to reduce electricity use include raising the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, health permitting; using a ceiling fan; covering windows with shades and awnings; avoiding using the oven; limiting the opening of refrigerators; and cleaning clothes and dishes earlier in the day.
Local response to wildfires
Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander said they sent eight personnel on three separate fires in the region – they have a battalion chief at the River Fire in Salinas, an engine at the Potters Fire in Butte County and another engine at the Jones Fire in Nevada County.
Alexander said the firefighters on the Potters Fire were part of the initial attack and had been on the fire line for 46 consecutive hours.
“Yuba City’s very active in sending resources out to … help communities that need it,” he said.
He said while they have firefighters out working on wildfires, the station is fully staffed.
Andrew Hall, fire inspector at the Marysville Fire Department, said they also sent firefighters to help with wildfires.
Jones Fire
The Jones Fire, which has resulted in evacuations in Nevada County, has burned approximately 675 acres and was 5 percent contained, as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, there was a continued threat to structures.
According to a press release from the Salvation Army, they served meals to Jones Fire evacuees in two hotels in Yuba City.
Butte Lightning
The Butte Lightning Complex, which started Monday in Butte County, had burned approximately 1,500 acres and was 10 percent contained, as of Wednesday afternoon.
The cause of the fire is believed to be lightning.
As of Wednesday, all evacuation orders were lifted and reduced to warnings.
No structures were damaged or destroyed.