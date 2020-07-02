Fireworks have been flying off the shelves of the several pop-up stands located around the Yuba-Sutter area in preparation for Saturday’s Fourth of July holiday, raising a sizable amount of money for the local community organizations that man the operations each year.
“This is our second biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Sherry Sparks, past president of the Marysville Elks Lodge #783 and volunteer at the fireworks stand located in the Marysville Elks Lodge parking lot.
Bob Cortese, treasurer of the Yuba City Knights of Columbus Council 5978 and chair of the organization’s fireworks program, said the same of the stand his group has operated outside of St. Isidore Catholic Church in Yuba City for more than 50 years.
“This is probably roughly 30 percent of our budget, with our annual crab feed in January making up another 30 to 40 percent,” said Cortese. “The rest of our budget is made up of other smaller events here and there.”
Cortese said his group has been selling fireworks since the 1960s to raise funds to support local groups like the Yuba-Sutter Special Olympics and St. Vincent de Paul, an organization that helps provide food and clothing to those in need.
“We also give out a couple scholarships each year,” said Cortese.
Sparks said the Marysville Elks Lodge also gives out scholarships using the money raised through fireworks sales, in addition to donations to various charities that align with the group’s mission of community service, veterans services, support for children with disabilities and American patriotism.
Robert King, reserve deputy for the Sutter County Sheriff’s Reserve Association, said firework sales provide extra income for his organization to fund events like their annual Easter egg hunt, but also allows for community outreach by allowing for one-on-one interaction with the community.
“We usually hand out stickers to the kids and answer their questions,” said King.
While all of the stand volunteers said the busiest selling days are expected today and Saturday, all said business has been consistent since opening on Sunday.
“Sales have been interesting this year,” said King. “People are not going on their typical trips to Hawaii and whatnot so they are buying a bunch of fireworks instead. It gives people something to do with their families and that has been hard to come by lately.”