An engineering firm will present its plan for a new Yuba-Sutter Transit maintenance, operation and administration facility at a transit board meeting Thursday, according to a news release.
In 2019, Yuba-Sutter Transit received a planning grant from Caltrans to replace the existing facility because it lacks the capacity to accommodate the infrastructure needed to meet the state requirement that only zero-emission buses be purchased by 2028. The planned expansion of Highway 70 in front of the existing facility may make the facility useless even earlier.
The existing facility is located at 2100 B St., Marysville.
WSP USA, an international planning and engineering firm, has been working with Yuba-Sutter Transit to determine the space needed and identifying, evaluating and ranking potential properties.
The board is seeking public input on the project plan. For information on the plan being presented and how to provide input, visit yubasuttertransit.com or email info@yubasuttertransit.com. Comments received by Nov. 9 will be considered in the final plan, according to the release.
WSP will present how the original 16 sites were reduced to 10, the space needs assessment for the new facility and a project video that describes the overall project and a virtual tour of the existing Marysville site.
The meeting is at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The meeting agenda can be accessed by visiting yubasuttertransit.com/2020-10-15-board-of-directors-meeting. The agenda explains how to access the virtual meeting.
The final project report will be presented to the board in the spring of 2021.
For more information, contact the project manager at 634-6880 or email adam@yubasuttertransit.com.