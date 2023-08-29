The First 5 Yuba County, Children and Families Commission recently approved $15,000 for a local “Mini-Grant Program” intended for those who need additional funding for work related to pregnant women, babies and young children in the county, according to officials.
“What happens from prenatal through age five strongly influences how a child will function in school and later in life,” officials said. “The vision of First 5 Yuba is that all Yuba County children are healthy and thriving in safe and nurturing environments and ready to succeed in their educational experiences. First 5 Yuba strives to ensure all children in Yuba County enter kindergarten ready to learn, in that they are healthy, participate in quality early care and education, and their families have the resources to help them be fully prepared for school.”
First 5 Yuba County officials said community members, small businesses, childcare providers, community-based organizations or public agencies are eligible for up to $3,000 per mini-grant. The grants will be awarded for short-term community-based projects and must be completed by April 30, 2024.
“All projects must align with First 5 goals which are outlined in the 2021-2026 Strategic Plan,” officials said. “In addition, all recipients must submit a final evaluation report when the project is completed. Awards will be available until the current fiscal year’s budgeted Mini-Grant Program funds are depleted.”
To apply, interested parties must complete an application and attend an orientation and informational webinar scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. via Zoom.
For more information about the Mini-Grant Program, visit first5yuba.org or contact First 5 Yuba County at 530-749-4877.