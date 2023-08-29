The First 5 Yuba County, Children and Families Commission recently approved $15,000 for a local “Mini-Grant Program” intended for those who need additional funding for work related to pregnant women, babies and young children in the county, according to officials.

“What happens from prenatal through age five strongly influences how a child will function in school and later in life,” officials said. “The vision of First 5 Yuba is that all Yuba County children are healthy and thriving in safe and nurturing environments and ready to succeed in their educational experiences. First 5 Yuba strives to ensure all children in Yuba County enter kindergarten ready to learn, in that they are healthy, participate in quality early care and education, and their families have the resources to help them be fully prepared for school.”

