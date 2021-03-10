The First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission is currently seeking proposals for $1,341,000 ($447,000 annually) of Proposition 10 funds that it has committed for fiscal years 2021/22 through 2023/24.
The funding will be awarded to efforts that align with the commission’s 2021-2026 strategic plan focused on continuing to promote the First 5 vision and support the overall health, development and wellbeing of children 0-5 years old and their families in Yuba County.
First 5 Yuba County Executive Director Ericka Summers said the vision of the commission is that all Yuba County children are healthy and thriving in safe and nurturing family environments and ready to succeed in their educational experiences.
The First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission is seeking Requests for Proposals from organizations interested in providing direct services to children prenatal through age five and their families living in Yuba County. Applicants are to request funding in one strategic goal area that is commensurate with the complexity of services, geographical scale, number of participants to be reached, and the proposed need, according to a press release.
Those eligible to apply include governmental, nonprofit and for-profit entities and organizations, including city and county agencies, school districts, local service organizations, neighborhood and community-based agencies, faith-based and civic organizations, and businesses.
The proposals will be reviewed, scored and selected based on criteria and procedures established in the RFP guidelines. Successful applicants will be expected to sign a formal agreement with the commission for the provision of services outlined in their proposal.
For more information about the timeline, guidelines and how to apply, visit www.first5yuba.org/funding-information.