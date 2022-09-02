A $30,000 local Mini-Grant program was approved by the First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission to distribute to local agencies that work to provide care to young children and their families.
Community based organizations, businesses or agencies in need of additional funding to improve the lives of young children and expectant mothers were encouraged to apply for the grant program, officials said.
According to the First 5 Yuba County website, applicants can receive up to $4,000 to fund individual, short-term projects or community-based programs that benefit children aged 5 and younger. Childcare providers can also receive up to $1,000, officials said.
The nonprofit organization works to ensure that young children receive the proper early care and education in their first five years of life so that they are healthy and fully prepared to start school by the time they enroll, officials said.
In order to qualify for these grants, local nonprofits, organizations and businesses must submit their applications by May 31, 2023. The projects under consideration must also align with the four main values of First 5 Yuba County.
According to the First 5 Yuba County 2021/26 Strategic Plan, the nonprofit invests in projects that impact the health and development of children, the creation of resilient families, promoting quality education and fostering strong social support systems.
Grant applicants must also submit a final evaluation of the funded projects upon completion, officials said.
Awards will be available until the funds for the current fiscal year’s Mini-Grant program are depleted, officials said.
In order to apply, applicants must attend an orientation session and informational webinar. A session for agencies and businesses was scheduled to be held on Friday. The session for childcare providers will be held on Sept. 8 from 6-7 p.m. The session will be held via Zoom.
According to the website, the informational and orientation session was mandatory for agencies and businesses, but the session for childcare providers is optional.