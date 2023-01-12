First Baptist Church of Yuba City will soon be celebrating its centennial anniversary and pastor Dan Callaghan said he’s thrilled to be at the helm of this gigantic milestone.
“For us, the past four years have really been a revitalization of going back to our roots but also looking towards the future,” said Callaghan. “We really hope the community will join us in this special community celebration.”
A special worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 at First Baptist Church, which is located at 916 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Returning staff, deacons, members and guests are expected to be in attendance along with prominent city leaders, officials, and some first responders. Yuba City Mayor Wade Kirchner is also scheduled to present a proclamation to the church commemorating their first 100 years of service, said Callaghan.
According to Callaghan, First Baptist is believed to be the oldest Baptist church in Yuba City. It has been continued on by 12 other pastors throughout the last century and several of its current members have been with the congregation for over 50 years.
The church had its humble beginnings in a borrowed building that was moved from Richvale and placed on the corner of Forbes Avenue and Almond Street in Yuba City. Once a full-time pastor was secured in 1934, the church began constructing its first building. The result was a simple A-frame structure with a small steeple located a block north where the Ullrey Memorial Chapel now resides.
As the congregation grew, reverend Ortiz Weninger decided to build a larger church on donated land north of Colusa Highway. Once completed, the church was left with an 18,000 square-foot meeting place in which to grow and thrive. The opening service for this building was held on Jan. 10, 1952, and is still the current home of First Baptist Church on Plumas Street.
A bronze plaque that dedicated the building is on display in a memorabilia room that has been organized for the church’s upcoming centennial celebration.
Over his past four years of leadership, Callaghan has seen the congregation nearly triple in size and in February the church will be merging with the Grace Baptist Church of Yuba City.
“This is kind of like our last hoorah,” said Callaghan. “Obviously we want to establish the first 100 years as a milestone, but the name of our new church is going to be Legacy Baptist Church.”
The term “legacy” was chosen as a way to acknowledge both the church’s past and future.
“Legacy is not just backwards thinking, it’s forward thinking,” explained Callaghan. “We’ve been blessed with 100 years of legacy, now it’s about how we’re going to lead that into the next 100 years.”
For more information, contact First Baptist Church at 530-671-1750 or email info@fbcyuba.com.