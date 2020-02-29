SEATTLE – A man in King County has died due to a novel coronavirus infection, the first fatality associated with the illness in the United States, and more local cases were identified Saturday, prompting the governor to declare state of emergency to try to contain a virus that has killed more than 2,900 people globally.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared the state of emergency Saturday afternoon in response to the death and new cases in the area. The proclamation allows state agencies to “use all resources necessary to prepare for and respond to the outbreak.”
The 50-year-old man was a patient at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland. He had an underlying chronic health condition but no history of travel or contact with an infected person. He died Friday, according to EvergreenHealth.
More than 85,000 cases have been detected in more than 57 countries, including more than 60 in the United States. King County has monitored more than 500 people for signs of the illness, and 41 people have been tested in Washington state.
News of the death and additional cases arrived after health officials announced Friday night that a Snohomish County high school student who also had not traveled to any country affected by the virus had tested positive. Health officials Friday night reported him as doing well.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its testing guidance Friday for health care providers. Rather than only test people who had traveled to China or had come into close contact with someone diagnosed with novel coronavirus, the new CDC guidance allows clinicians to test patients they suspect of having COVID-19, even if they don’t have a history of travel.
“That’s how we have covered the local cases, by dropping the travel criteria and testing patients who had an illness that was serious,” EvergreenHealth’s Dr. Francis Riedo said Saturday at a news conference in downtown Seattle.