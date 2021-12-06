Marysville’s Christmas and holiday celebration officially kicked off over the weekend with the introduction of Cowboy Christmas that featured events such as a chili cooking contest, face painting, cookie decorating, letters to Santa Claus and good old fashioned holiday music to relax to.
“It’s awesome,” said Plumas Lake resident Amanda Cowman, who was enjoying watching her three children decorate holiday ornaments. “It’s a great, family-friendly event.”
Cowman and her family were new to Marysville Christmas festivals and the parade because they recently relocated from West Sacramento. So far, Cowman said the move was the right call in part because of the small town family-friendly feel of the communities that reside in Yuba-Sutter.
Cowman’s three kids took part in decorating horseshoe ornaments, then moved over to holiday cookie decorating before finishing up with letters to Santa Claus.
Sue Cejner-Moyers said Santa plans to give a phone call to all children who write a letter to him. There’s also a mailbox located on E Street and Seventh Street in Marysville through Dec. 23. If the letter contains a phone number, Santa will give a personal call, Cejner-Moyers said.
Cowman’s eldest child, Everett, sat down to pen his Christmas list to Santa during the holiday craft fair on Saturday. After much deliberation, Everett asked for a “camping Lego set.”
Another family from Plumas Lake also participated in the letter to Santa excitement, as Angel and Alex each put their Christmas lists to paper.
Uriel Luna, who relocated to Plumas Lake from Lincoln, said he loves watching his children participate in public events like the holiday craft fair.
Luna said Marysville has a small country feel to it that brings fun for the family. He was anxiously awaiting his first Marysville Christmas Parade experience.
Cowboy Christmas also featured the first Chili Cook-off at Sixth and D streets where tastings were available to the public for a donation. The winner of the cookoff received $1,500 to put toward their favorite charity.