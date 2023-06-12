Downtown Marysville played host to the first ever Marysville Fiesta on Saturday. Promoted as a way to encourage community members to celebrate Latino culture and local businesses, the festival was filled with various food vendors, items for sale and activities for kids and families to participate in, including a car show on C Street. Live music also was provided as part of the event. Organizers previously said a portion of the proceeds from the Marysville Fiesta would benefit the Marysville Business Alliance, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting economic growth and prosperity in the city.