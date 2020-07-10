The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District announced that this year’s first evidence of West Nile virus was found in Sutter County.
The district collected a positive mosquito sample in the town of Live Oak near Archer Avenue and Sinnard Avenue. A second sample collected on Craig Road also tested positive.
“Mosquito populations of the WNV vector are lower than historically normal, however production has increased with warm temperatures,” the district stated in a release. “The district’s surveillance system is in full operation and mosquito control efforts are being increased in areas where detections are made.”
Local residents are encouraged to report dead birds to the California Department of Public Health website at www.westnile.ca.gov or by phone at 877-968-2473.
The district advises residents that the best way to protect against West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne viruses is to apply mosquito repellents when outside and insects are active; limit outdoor activity at dawn and dusk; keep door and window screens in good repair; and draining all standing water around the outside of one’s home.