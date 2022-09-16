Yuba County Public Health and Sutter County Public Health have both confirmed the first human cases of West Nile virus in each county for this year. Officials said that both cases are experiencing severe illness.
West Nile virus is transmitted to humans and animals through bites from infected mosquitoes.
While the majority of those infected do not exhibit symptoms, some people experience a mild to moderate fever, body aches and fatigue. In rare cases, those infected can experience severe illness affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis or meningitis.
For those who develop severe cases of West Nile virus, symptoms can last for several weeks and some may be permanent, officials said.
As of Sept. 9, 41 cases of the virus have been reported in California.
Officials said that while the overall abundance of mosquitoes appears to have declined, the risk for West Nile virus remains high in the Yuba-Sutter area. An official with the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District previously said that the “risk for human infection is elevated” after seeing an increased number of positive cases in mosquitos and a sentinel chicken, which is typically used for detection of the mosquito-borne virus.
“We continue to see ongoing virus activity and detections in our surveillance system. The risk for human infection is high. Residents need to remain vigilant in protecting themselves from being bitten by mosquitoes,” said Stephen Abshier, district manager for Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District.
In order to protect against the virus, officials are encouraging residents to check their yards for anything containing water. Regular irrigation or unseasonable rains can create a good breeding habitat for mosquitoes. Simply draining or dumping any standing water can prevent the insects from breeding, officials said.
Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu is also encouraging people to protect themselves against mosquito bites by wearing long pants and sleeves, using repellant and avoiding times when mosquito activity is high.
Officials said that mosquitoes transmitting West Nile virus tend to bite during the early morning and evening. Proper clothes and repellant should be used during these times.
Officials will continue to catch infected mosquitoes for testing in response to recent findings and increased virus activity. They also plan to continue the disease surveillance program and treat areas with high virus activity. Truck mounted foggers will be used to reduce the adult mosquito population in these areas.
Spray areas can be viewed at the district’s website at www.sutter-yubamvcd.org. A surveillance map can be found there as well, which shows the location of West Nile virus positive dead birds, mosquito collections and sentinel chickens.