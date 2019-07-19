The talk about Yuba City and the Public Employee Retirement System (PERS) and millions of dollars in unfunded liability began Wednesday night -- Yuba City council members meeting with citizens in the first of a six-part schedule.
Council members are hoping to build a collaborative solution.
Yuba City has $70.3 million dollars in unfunded liability, which it makes annual payments on to CalPERS to continue funding retirement for current and retired city employees.
According to city Finance Director Robin Bertagna, the city will pay $4.9 million for the annual unfunded liability payment on July 29.
The millions of dollars that Yuba City and cities across the state pay annually to CalPERS affects everyone – city employee or not, Bertagna said.
“It directly takes away from the current budget,” council member Dave Shaw said. “Think of it as a credit card... you can run it up, run it up, run it up and at some point it’s accruing interest.”
The series of meetings, organized by Mayor Shon Harris, Shaw and Bertagna are designed to engage the public to share and create tangible solutions for the issue of unfunded liability.
Shaw, who’s background is in wealth management and accounting said he hopes the meetings function like a “public citizen think tank” where people can learn about the unfunded liability and brainstorm solutions together.
“Come be a part, be open, I guarantee you are going to learn some stuff,” Shaw said. “Ultimately what we are striving for is to come out with one or two nuggets that we can possibly put to use in the city or in the state.”
The idea for the series of meetings – which will take place on the third Thursday of each month through December – is to give people a chance to voice their concerns in an open-discussion format, rather than being limited to a few minutes at a council meeting.
“The big majority of where I’ve heard the concern is from the general public,” Shaw said. “They feel like they haven’t had their opportunity to explore it and be heard.”
There were 10 people in attendance for the first meeting Thursday evening in the council chambers, where all meetings will be recorded and posted online for those who can’t attend in person. Members of the public went around the room and shared their expectations for the outcome of the meetings.
Resident Phil Treanor has been a longtime advocate for discussing the topic of unfunded liability, and thanked the committee. “You’re the only council since 2004 to open it up to the public.”
Everyone who attended the meeting left with “homework” in the form of a hefty packet of documents, organized by Bertagna detailing the current and past state of the city’s unfunded liability payments, actuarial reports, and future projections.
The next meeting August 15 will be a discussion with Assemblyman James Gallagher and state Sen. Jim Nielsen’s office.
Meetings in the coming months will feature speakers from the Legislature, a representative from CalPERS and the council received permission from the public in attendance to place a request with the governor’s office to attend a future meeting.
“Whether or not you are a government employee on PERS or not, that unfunded liability issue affects the quality of life for those that live in the community for years to come,” Shaw said.
The next meeting will be hosted on August 15 at 6 p.m. at the City Council chambers at City Hall – 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. For more information, contact Harris at shonharris@yubacity.net or Shaw at dshaw@yubacity.net.
Meeting dates are scheduled for Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 10, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.