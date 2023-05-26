BornLearning1.jpg

Bob Harlan, center, cuts the ceremonial ribbon, officially opening the Born Learning Trail on Thursday to the public at Northridge Park in Yuba City. 

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Families gathered at Northridge Park in Yuba City on Thursday to celebrate the opening of the Born Learning Trail, a paved walking path with a series of themed stops. 

Each stop includes a sign with an interactive prompt meant to engage children and parents in both conversation and play. Some encourage story telling or memory sharing, others focus on physical challenges and exploration of the natural world. At least half a dozen children reported that a colorful painted hopscotch game was their personal favorite. 

