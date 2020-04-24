The first Walmart gas station and convenience store in California is coming to Yuba County. The 14-pump gas station and convenience store is slated for construction to start at the Linda Walmart this June.
Walmart plans to construct the store and gas station in a parking lot at 1133 North Beale Road, near the main entrance to Walmart. The company submitted building permit plans for a 1,455 square-foot convenience store and a 5,292 square-foot canopy over the fueling stations.
“Yuba County CDSA is really excited about the continued economic investment in the Linda region and North Beale Road corridor,” said Yuba County Planning Director Kevin Perkins.
The Yuba County Board of Supervisors recently approved a finding of public convenience for a beer and wine license at the store. The board had to make the finding because there are already five beer and wine licenses issued to off-site stores in that county census tract, which is a census-designated population area.
Typically the state department of alcoholic beverage control allows one off-site license per 1,250 people in a census tract, so there are two licenses allotted for the 2,315 people in the tract.
“That census tract from a population standpoint doesn’t have a whole lot of people, but it’s one of our primary commercial corridors which explains why there are more licenses,” Perkins said.
Perkins said the county building department doesn’t foresee any delays in construction because of the current shelter-in-place order.