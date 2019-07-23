First 5 Yuba County and the Children and Families Commission announced the availability of $40,000 for community minigrants.
Community members, private for profit or nonprofit organizations or public agencies in need of additional funding to work with or improve the lives of expectant mothers, babies, toddlers or preschool‐aged children living in Yuba County are encouraged to apply.
“Over the years, the Yuba County Mini-Grant Program has funded a variety of projects to target the (five and under) population in unique ways that some of our larger funded agencies cannot,” said Executive Director Ericka Summers, with First 5 Yuba County.
“Some of the past funded programs have included: grief counseling services for children in schools, curriculum and facility upgrades for center based and home daycare providers to enhance learning environments, topic specific conferences and speaker events to support continuing education and create community awareness, recreational opportunities for children such as kids yoga classes, homeless support projects that provide overnight stay, food and transportation for families during the spring and winter months, gas card voucher programs to support families who need specialty medical services outside of our area, and many more.”
First 5 can award mini‐grants up to $4,000. Awards will be available until the current fiscal year’s budgeted mini‐grant funds are depleted. Projects must be completed by May 31, 2020.
“What happens from prenatal through age five strongly influences how a child will function in school and later in life,” according to a press release from First 5 Yuba County. “The vision of First 5 Yuba is that all Yuba County children are healthy and thriving in safe and nurturing family environments and ready to succeed in their educational experiences.”
All projects must include a measurable outcome that align with First 5 Yuba County 2016‐2021 Strategic Plan goals and all recipients must submit a final evaluation report at the end of the project.
“The Mini-Grant Program supports and builds the capacity of individual professionals, small local businesses and community based organizations. And while funding for these projects is minimal, the programs, agencies and providers who deliver services are such an essential and integral piece of child development,” she said.
To apply, people or organizations must complete the grant application and attend a mandatory application review meeting currently scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Yuba County Library Community Room, 303 2nd Street, Marysville, at 5 p.m.