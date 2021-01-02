“As soon as they handed her to me I knew my world would change forever,” Sabrina Hopson said.
Yuba City's Hopson and husband Hussein Suleiman gave birth to their first born, Eloise Joumana Hopson-Suleiman at 12:59 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville.
It’s the first baby of 2021 and the first one born amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It makes it that much more special,” Suleiman said. “Love is the answer, everybody has to love each other.”
The only real changes to the delivery due to COVID-19, Hopson said, were the limited room capacity and mandatory mask policy.
“Everybody had to (mask up),” Hopson said.
Despite that, she said the natural birth went very smoothly with extra care provided by everyone at the hospital.
“Everybody went above and beyond, it de-stressed us,” Hopson said. “It was reassuring for sure especially with COVID.”
As part of the COVID policy at the hospital, Hopson was tested for the virus prior to delivery.
The two were admitted on Dec. 29 and finally gave birth within the first hour of 2021.
“It was disbelief once I pushed her out,” Hopson said.
Eloise, who is named after her parents’ late relatives, was seven pounds, nine ounces and 20-1/2 inches long upon delivery.
“It’s awesome,” Suleiman said. “When she came out and looked at me she took my heart.”
Suleiman said Eloise knew exactly who her dad was.
“She knew daddy,” he said. “It was amazing seeing life through her eyes. It’s motivating.”