The California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) issued a state fish advisory for Collins Lake in Yuba County on Wednesday in order to provide safe-eating advice for three different fish species found in the lake.
The recommendations included in the advisory are based on the levels of mercury found in fish caught from Collins Lake – they include black bass species, crappie species, and sunfish species.
“Many fish have nutrients that may reduce the risk of heart disease and are excellent sources of protein,” OEHHA Director Dr. Lauren Zeise said in a statement. “By following our guidelines for fish caught in Collins Lake, people can safely eat fish low in chemical contaminants and enjoy the well-known health benefits of fish consumption.”
When consuming fish from Collins Lake, the following advice was issued by OEHHA:
– Women ages 18 to 49 and children ages 1 to 17 should not eat black bass species. They may safely eat a maximum of one total serving per week of crappie species or sunfish species.
– Women ages 50 and older and men ages 18 and older may safely eat a maximum of three total servings per week of sunfish species; or two total servings per week of crappie species; or one total serving per week of black bass species.
Amy Gilson, deputy director of external and legislative affairs for OEHHA, said one serving is considered to be an 8-ounce fish filet, measured prior to cooking, which is roughly the size and thickness of a hand. Children should eat smaller servings, Gilson said. For small fish species, several individual fish may make up a single serving.
“Mercury is released into the environment from mining and burning coal,” Gilson said. “It accumulates in fish in the form of methylmercury, which can damage the brain and nervous system, especially in developing children and fetuses. Because of this, OEHHA provides a separate set of recommendations specifically for children up to age 17 and women of childbearing age (18-49 years).”
Gilson said OEHHA’s fish advisory recommendations are based on the levels of contaminants, such as mercury, that persist in the environment and accumulate in fish.
“They are independent of any advisories to limit fish intake due to freshwater or estuarine harmful algal blooms (HABs). Before fishing, check the California HABs Portal to see if there are recommended HAB advisories and always practice healthy water habits,” Gilson said. “Eating fish in amounts slightly greater than the advisory’s recommendations is not likely to cause health problems if it is done occasionally, such as eating fish caught during an annual vacation.”