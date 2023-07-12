The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is now accepting applications for expanded deer hunting opportunities at the Cosumnes River Ecological Reserve in Sacramento County.
These applications apply for the 2023 A Zone and D5 Zone archery and general seasons, officials said.
The department initiated a limited deer hunting program within the ecological reserve in 2021. Officials said that this program proved to be safe and popular with hunters and was expanded in 2022, doubling the number of access permits offered.
This year, archery season opportunities have been added for both hunt zones. Permits will be issued for eight separate one-week hunting periods, with four weeks allocated for the A Zone and four for the D5 Zone seasons that fall within the reserve’s boundaries.
Each permit will accommodate up to two hunters, and harvest is limited to one legal buck per hunter per access period, officials said.
Only archery equipment may be used during the A Zone and D5 Zone archery seasons. Only archery equipment or shotguns with non-lead slugs may be used during the general season hunt dates. Rifles, pistols or muzzle loaders will not be allowed due to safety concerns.
Hunts within the A Zone will take place in July through September within the reserve’s Arno Unit, located west of Highway 99. Hunts within the D5 Zone will be offered in late August through October within the reserve’s Dillard Unit, east of Highway 99.
For the A Zone, Arno Unit archery hunt, applications must be received by 2 p.m. on July 18. For the A Zone Arno Unit general hunts, applications must be received by 2 p.m. on July 28. For the D5 Zone Dillard Unit archery and general hunts, applications must be received by 2 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Hunters can download applications online on the Cosumnes River Ecological Reserve web page or request an access permit application by calling CDFW’s Rancho Cordova office at 916-358-2900 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.