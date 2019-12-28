In a study that started just outside of Marysville in 2017, scientists discovered that introducing small fish into flooded rice fields during the winter could help reduce the amount of methane the decomposing paddies produce.
It’s what the team from Resource Renewal Institute set out to accomplish, on top of developing a model that could also provide rice farmers with a new source of income during the winter months, and provide an alternative source of fish protein to help offset depleted ocean fisheries.
“We confirmed that the introduction of small fish reduces methane in flooded rice fields,” said Deborah Moskowitz, president of the nonprofit environmental research group. “Also, we looked at the effect of varying fish densities on methane emissions. Ponds with lower densities of fish had a significant effect on the trophic cascade, and lowered the methane emissions. Adding more fish did not seem to increase the effect.”
The team introduced thousands of golden shiner minnows into local farmer Charley Mathews Jr.’s rice fields, and his father’s, within the last several weeks – where the study has largely been focused for the past few winter seasons.
Mathews, who is also chairman of the USA Rice Federation and a member of the California Rice Commission, said the minnows will remain in his seven acres of flooded fields through the winter. Before he drains his field, the team of scientists will collect the fish to measure their growth. After that, the fish will be processed and used either as fish meal or for pet food.
“I’ve been keeping an eye out on the project from a rice commission perspective. I found out that doing this with salmon is a little more restrictive because it’s limited to locations near major waterway, but we still wanted to see if we could do it with any type of fish,” Mathews said. “I’m going to flood these fields anyways, so if there is a secondary benefit to releasing the fish, it’s worth a try.”
Based on research so far, the Fish in the Fields team estimates a yield of up to 300 pounds of protein-rich fish per acre. Flooded rice fields were also found to be 10 times more productive for raising fish than systems in the wild across North America as the released fish feed on naturally occurring zooplankton (small aquatic organisms that feed on the decaying rice stubble and produce methane).
Mathews said he has friends that grow rice in Louisiana that use a similar method to grow crawfish in the flooded fields. If the program was to expand to include salmon, it could also benefit rice farmers in California because of the potential to increase water allocations to growers that would otherwise be dedicated to major waterways for endangered fish habitat.
Moving into 2020, the team plans on expanding the scope of the project to include a few other participating ranches.
“Nearly 45 acres of rice fields have been prepared to grow fish this season. And additional farmers have expressed interest in growing fish in 2020-21,” Moskowitz said. “We are ramping up hatchery production of fish with a partner farmer in order to populate an even greater amount of acreage next fall.”
Findings from the methane studies that have been carried out near Marysville by Shawn Devlin, PhD., aquatic ecologist with the University of Montana, will be published in early 2020 as well.
“(Our hopes for 2020 are) to continue to refine the FIF fish and rice cultivation model and to strengthen our relationships with the rice farming community,” Moskowitz said. “Like all farmers, we hope for a good harvest in the spring.”
For more information about the project, visit www.rri.org.