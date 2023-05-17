The Marysville-Yuba City Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) announced Wednesday the five girls from Yuba and Sutter counties who will attend the Tech Trek science camp that will be held in July at the University of California, Davis.

The girls, all seventh graders, were recommended by their science or math teachers, and more than 24 girls competed for the scholarship this year, the AAUW said. Branches of the AAUW in California can send four to six girls each year to the camp near them. About 100 girls are expected to attend the UC Davis location from July 9-15.

