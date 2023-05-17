The Marysville-Yuba City Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) announced Wednesday the five girls from Yuba and Sutter counties who will attend the Tech Trek science camp that will be held in July at the University of California, Davis.
The girls, all seventh graders, were recommended by their science or math teachers, and more than 24 girls competed for the scholarship this year, the AAUW said. Branches of the AAUW in California can send four to six girls each year to the camp near them. About 100 girls are expected to attend the UC Davis location from July 9-15.
“AAUW Tech Trek was first held at the University of California, Davis, in the summer of 2011,” according to the California AAUW website. “Campers from northern California attend Tech Trek at UC Davis, which is located west of Sacramento. As one of the nation’s top public research universities, with a breadth of academic programs, global leadership in sustainability, and a commitment to addressing society’s needs through innovative research, UC Davis offers campers a variety of on-campus field trips and experiences, including visits to the nationally known School of Veterinary Medicine.”
The winners selected this year by the Marysville-Yuba City AAUW were Mia Magallon, Ravneet Pabla, Turan Welcome, Olivia Marquez, and Violeta Gentry-Morales.