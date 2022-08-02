Yuba Sutter Marketplace announced this week that a new addition to the mall will be opening this fall, the store Five Below.
The new store will be at a location next to Burlington, which opened at the mall on July 15. Other retail additions at Yuba Sutter Marketplace include Hobby Lobby and the upcoming opening of Boot Barn.
“The addition of Five Below will add even more variety to our attractive store offerings and will be well received by our local community,” Natasha Shelton, senior general manager of Yuba Sutter Marketplace, said in a statement.
According to Yuba Sutter Marketplace, Five Below is a “high-growth value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond offering trend right, high-quality products, with extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5.”
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Five Below has more than 1,100 stores in 40 states.
Yuba Sutter Marketplace is owned and operated by Ethan Conrad Properties, Inc., and is located off Highway 99 in Yuba City. Yuba Sutter Marketplace shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit ShopYubaSutterMarketplace.com.