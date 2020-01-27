The Yuba City Police Department is investigating a robbery of a pharmacy in Yuba City that took place over the weekend and is trying to determine if this latest robbery it connected to recent drug store robberies in the area.
At 1:04 p.m. Saturday, Yuba City police received a call of a robbery at Franklin Pharmacy in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue. It was determined that five men had entered the store, jumped the counter, went to the narcotics cabinet and ordered employees on the ground. They did not display any weapons, according to Yuba City Police Lt. Jim Runyen.
The suspects were all wearing various colored sweatshirts and attempted to conceal their faces. They fled the scene in a four-door silver sedan and were last seen leaving the parking lot. An estimated $500 worth of narcotics was stolen, Runyen said.
Similar robberies have taken place at Yuba City pharmacies in recent weeks. On Jan. 18, two men jumped the counter of a drug store on Lincoln Road and demanded prescription medication from employees, making off with $19,000 worth of narcotics. On Jan. 15, two men did the same at a pharmacy on Colusa Avenue stealing an undetermined amount of pharmaceuticals. Yuba City police are investigating whether Saturday’s robbery is connected to the other robberies.
“We are looking into that possibility,” Runyen said.
No injuries were reported during the robbery and the incident is still under investigation.