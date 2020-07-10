Five Star Bank plans to open a new office in Yuba City this month, expanding its offerings to customers around the region, according to a news release.
The bank was founded in 1999 and has grown to 120 employees and has more than $2 billion in assets. Five Star Bank also has locations in Chico, Roseville, Redding, Sacramento, Elk Grove and Rancho Cordova.
“The Yuba City office reflects the consistently growing demand for Five Star Bank’s services,” said President and CEO James Beckwith in the press release. “The new office is also emblematic of our commitment to quality in everything we do, to competing intensely in our market and to celebrating and empowering our team while serving our customers.”
Beckwith said the bank specializes in serving farmers, ranchers and growers in agriculture and ag-tech. He said it also has expertise in serving those in the faith community, commercial real estate and construction, nonprofits and associations, healthcare, manufactured housing and storage, professional services, venture banking and technology.
The new facility will be located at 855 Harter Parkway, Suite 350B, Yuba City.