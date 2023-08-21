With high-speed fiber internet slowly making its way into the urban areas of Yuba and Sutter counties, unWired Broadband announced recently that it is expanding its “fixed wireless” high-speed internet service into Sutter County. 

According to officials with the company, the expansion of the service coincides with new towers that have been outfitted with “state-of-the-art unWired NextGen equipment,” which the company said delivers faster speeds at lower prices.

