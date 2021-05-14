Oakview Insurance will soon host its fourth annual Flag Exchange.
During the event, attendees can bring their old flag, have it retired and receive a new 3-foot by 5-foot American flag.
Those who don’t have a flag can pick up a flag.
Due to COVID-19 related supply issues, there will be 50 flags available and there will be a waiting list for anyone needing a flag once supplies run out.
The flag exchange will take place on May 25 from 4-6 p.m. at Oakview Insurance Services, Inc. – 1650 Sierra Ave., Yuba City.
Rosie’s Sno Biz will be serving free corn dogs and snow cones.
For more information, visit the Oakview Insurance Services, Inc., Facebook page.