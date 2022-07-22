Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture announced Friday that it is gearing up to host its first Flash Film Festival.
Last year, Yuba Sutter Arts launched a similar event entitled “Look at Us, Yuba Sutter!” which featured a collection of local short films.
These flash films, however, are slated to be even shorter with runtimes between four and six minutes long. What makes these productions even more unique is that they will all be created by local filmmakers within the same 48-hour period.
To increase this cinematic challenge even further, the nonprofit has added a few other fun film-making stipulations. At the start of the 48-hour period, each team will be assigned a film topic at random. In addition to this, each film must include a designated prop, a line of dialogue, and a minimum of two actors. The prop, or a picture of it, must be seen on-screen and the required line of dialogue must be used verbatim whether it be spoken, sung, or written.
To qualify as an official entry, each group’s film must be about the subject it selects and contain all the required elements within the official time limit of four to six minutes. All filming and production must be done within the designated 48-hour period. The only pre-planning afforded to each team will be the assembly of their potential actors, script writers, directors, cinematographers, grips, editors, and musicians.
An informational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. The meeting is mandatory to be eligible for participation and will serve as the opportunity for aspiring teams or individuals to have their questions answered and learn more about the festival. The informational meeting is free, but guests are encouraged to RSVP by going to the events page on yubasutterarts.org.
The official “Kickoff Event” for the Flash Film Project will begin at 6 p.m. on Aug. 19. A representative from each participating team must be in attendance in order to receive their film topic along with the other required elements. Filmmakers may begin working on their projects from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21.
Qualified entries will be shown at the festival at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9. at the Sutter Theater.
Yuba Sutter Arts stated in a press release that “films will be judged based on engaging and interesting stories, camera technique, understandable audio, thoughtful lighting and editing transitions and use of music to create mood.”
Cash prizes will be awarded as follows: $500 for first place, $300 second place and $200 for third place.
For more information about this event, and others, call 530-742-ARTS or email Executive Director David Read at david@yubasutterarts.org.
