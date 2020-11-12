Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series on the status of things related to the COVID-19 pandemic – on the local front. Stories will review prevention goals, fatalities, medical facilities, prevention, economics and politics. We’d like to hear from readers about what questions or specific issues they’d like to have addressed. Send your ideas to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus for health officials has been on “flattening the curve” – that means preventing a dramatic spike in cases that could overwhelm medical facilities.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the goal is still the same. What people need to understand, she said, is that health officials look at the latest information available in terms of the science of how the virus is transmitted and spread, as well as metrics and patterns to try to anticipate what might happen next.
“We don’t want to wait until hospitals are overrun to take action,” Luu said. “Rising case counts tend to precede hospitalizations and deaths by two to three weeks. So we encourage everyone now to take this seriously and diligently practice those tenets. The tenets are not arbitrary, they acknowledge how the virus is transmitted and are in place to slow that spread by creating physical space between people.”
The “tenets” she’s talking about are basic preventive health measures: wearing masks, washing hands, sanitizing surfaces, social distancing, avoiding crowds, etc.
Luu said it’s important to remember that an infected person that has no symptoms themselves can still transmit it to others. The virus spreads through infected respiratory droplets expelled from a person’s nose and mouth, which is why activities that involve people being in close proximity to each other for extended periods of time pose the highest risk.
“Without an effective, widely-available vaccine, we’re at a disadvantage when it comes to combating this new virus,” she said. “…Practicing the tenets is not a ‘new normal.’ This is to get us to a vaccine and community-wide herd immunity.”
Community Leaders
Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford said one of the biggest challenges local jurisdictions have faced, similar to elsewhere around the country, is how politicized the pandemic has become, especially as it relates to wearing masks and mistrust of information disseminated by health experts.
“The result of that is some members of the community don’t take guidelines seriously. That’s especially a challenge, given that a vast majority of local cases are coming from social gatherings,” he said.
“I’m certainly sympathetic to the desire to want to do that, but the only way to slow the spread is to not have people gather or take precautions when they do. We all have some COVID fatigue. The longer this goes on, the more we all want things to go back to normal.”
Officials didn’t have plans in place to handle the pandemic when it first began – it’s something current leaders have never experienced before. With no well-defined protocol in place, Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris said it comes down to doing the best one can do with the information they have at the time.
“Our community is not unlike others in that people are confused, frustrated, scared or angry at certain decisions made, some of which is justified. As leaders, we have to look at COVID not just from a medical standpoint but from other angles as well, including its impacts to the economy and our psychology,” Harris said. “It’s about finding that balance. We want to get people back to some semblance of normalcy without putting anyone in danger, so it’s been a struggle.”
One proven method to mitigate transmission of the virus is the use of personal protective equipment. Harris said it’s imperative for community members to continue practicing the tenets shared by health officials since the beginning of the pandemic.
Another challenge officials have grappled with is the lack of local control in dealing with the pandemic. Bradford said while they have the ability to implement additional protocol, they don’t have the ability to loosen or modify restrictions based on local circumstances.
“I would fully support allowing local communities to use contact tracing data and scientific evidence to decide what businesses should and shouldn’t have to close,” Bradford said. “That information would help us better pinpoint where transmission is occurring so that we could take the proper actions.”
Holiday advice
Luu encouraged residents to be mindful of the type of events they choose to participate in this upcoming holiday season. While the safest option would be to stay at home and celebrate with one’s household members only, expecting residents to forgo annual functions isn’t necessarily a realistic expectation.
Alternatives to consider, Luu said, include having virtual dinners or celebrations, hosting celebrations outdoors, keeping travel local, and limiting the number of households one interacts with. Residents who choose to attend gatherings should wear facial coverings and social distance when in close contact with others, as well as think about bringing their own food and utensils. They should also consider isolating themselves two weeks prior to an event to mitigate the chance of transmission.
“We all have the power to make a change within our community,” Luu said. “We don’t want to see more hospitalizations, deaths, suffering. Before it continues further, let’s all do our parts in our homes and in our daily routines to minimize the spread of COVID-19.”