Local U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, Democrat from Fairfield, helped secure benefits to counties in the Third District, according to a news release from his office.
Garamendi is a senior member and influenced the key provisions of the Water Resources Development Act of 2020 for the California Delta and Central Valley. The legislation passed the committee unanimously and now heads to the House floor for a vote at the end of July and is expected to become law this year.
“This critical legislation supports levee projects throughout the Sacramento Valley, which provides critical flood protection and makes local communities more resilient to climate change,” Garamendi said in the press release. “I secured provisions in this bill to authorize and expedite construction of flood protection and aquatic ecosystem restoration projects, address harmful algal blooms in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, and give local agencies greater flexibility in using federal Army Corps funds to meet local needs.”
Among the provisions he said he helped secure:
-- Authorization for the Yuba River Ecosystem Restoration Project, at the request of the Yuba Water Agency. This project will restore approximately 178 acres of aquatic and riparian habitat along the lower Yuba River, between Englebright Dam and the confluence of the Yuba and Feather rivers, downstream of Marysville.
-- Garamendi transferred control of the riverbed gradient restoration facility in the Sacramento River to the Glenn-Colusa Irrigation District. The riverbed gradient restoration structures were constructed along miles 205 and 206 of the Sacramento River Flood Control Project, as part of fish screen improvement projects for the Hamilton City Pumping Plant.
-- Garamendi transferred control of a portion of the Western Pacific Interceptor Canal to the Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority, removing this canal section from unnecessary inspection, and operation, maintenance by the Army Corps as it no longer serves a purpose.