The air is getting cooler and the leaves are starting to turn to shades of yellow, red and orange, which means rainy weather is just around the corner.
The Yuba-Sutter area is surrounded by a system of major river systems, and flooding is a constant possibility during these wetter months.
Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County, said the greatest flooding risks are from the Sacramento, Feather, Yuba and Bear rivers, the Sutter Bypass system and various creeks in the area.
“There are 260 miles of river levee along rivers and the Sutter Bypass in Sutter County,” said Smith. “The Sutter Bypass some winters will carry as much as five times the volume of water as the Sacramento River.”
Russ Brown, public information officer for Yuba County, said levees in Yuba County are now constructed to be higher and are built using new technologies and standards, but no amount of flood protection is completely foolproof.
“Yuba County has seen its unfortunate share of severe flooding over the years, with the floods of 1986 and 1997 still fresh in our minds,” said Brown. “Since then, the county pressed forward with a series of flood control projects that began over a decade ago. Today, we have some of the best levees and related flood control programs in place.”
Brown said many low-lying areas in the community, such as Simpson Lane between Marysville and Linda, have historically seen some level of flooding due to the geographical composition of the area.
“Residents living in those areas are already well aware of those risks,” said Brown. “You will see them acting early on to place sandbags along their doors and garages to protect their homes.”
According to Smith, Sutter County is subject to flooded roadways, particularly in south Sutter County where roads are heavily impacted by creeks draining a heavily developed watershed in neighboring Placer County.
“It is not untypical for as many as two dozen roads throughout the county to be closed at any one time, if the surrounding soils have been saturated from a series of winter storms and you get a significant amount of rain in a short time,” said Smith. “There are four roads that cross the Sutter Bypass which are closed if the Sacramento River rises high enough that the river crosses a series of weirs and begins running into the bypass system.”
Be careful
Smith said nearly half of all flood-related deaths occur in vehicles, mostly when people try to drive across flooded roads.
“Always avoid driving through water on a roadway that is covered with water,” said Smith. “You can’t see what’s beneath if a portion of a road has been washed out and it does not take much water to lift your car.”
Both counties work year round to minimize the affects of heavy rain and flooding during the winter months with continued projects on the levee systems and extensive monitoring of current conditions.
“There is work being completed in the goldfields region along the Yuba River, but our flood control systems are the best they have ever been,” said Brown.
Smith said recently a 36-mile stretch of levee along the west bank of the Feather River has been improved by the Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers is working on a portion of the levee at the furthest reach of the Yuba City basin.
As river levels rise, Smith said, the Sutter County Office of Emergency Management monitors river conditions, which includes existing gauge readings and river forecasts.
“The levee district, reclamation district, county officials and city officials monitor levee conditions during a high water episode and report the conditions to emergency management officials who coordinate an emergency response and keep the public informed about conditions and safety precautions,” said Smith.
Unpredictable
Brown and Smith agree that there is no way to know what will happen during a rainy season or how much rain we will get, but both stress the importance of residents preparing themselves in advance.
“The best advice is to prepare for weather that could cause flooding, and that will make you or your family ready for anything,” said Brown.
Brown said residents should be making their emergency plans right now, while the weather is calm and free of rain clouds.
“What items do you need to take with you if you are told to evacuate? Where will your family meet if they are not all together when an evacuation order comes? Do you have a travel bag packed and ready to go with everything you need?” said Brown. “These are all questions we need to be asking now.”
Both counties offer Code Red, a service that allows residents to be notified by local emergency response team in the event of emergency situations or other critical community alerts. Residents can sign up for these alerts at www.BePreparedSutter.org or www.BePreparedYuba.org, depending on which county they live in.
Emergency plan checklists, updates on current emergency situation, road closures and weather warnings can also be found on each website as well.