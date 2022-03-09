Sutter County District 2 Supervisor Dan Flores announced that he is seeking reelection for the position he currently holds in the upcoming June 7 election.
Flores, who was first elected to the board in 2014 and reelected in 2018, currently serves as chairman of the Sutter County Board of Supervisors. He also is currently the Community Development director for the city of Marysville.
“It continues to be the honor of my lifetime to serve the citizens of Sutter County’s District 2 on the Board of Supervisors for the past seven years,” Flores said in a statement. “As you can imagine, there are dozens of challenging issues facing Sutter County and it would be a privilege to continue working towards creating solutions to these obstacles as your Supervisor.”
In his announcement about his bid for reelection, Flores said he is “strongly supported by numerous local leaders and the business community” and “has developed a reputation for being a leader who encourages participation and gets things done.”
Tom Walther, public relations coordinator for the Yuba-Sutter Wreaths Across America program and first vice president of the Military Officers Association for Yuba, Sutter, Colusa, Butte, Nevada and Placer counties, said Flores is an asset for the board and the county.
“Dan knows what it takes to make our County continue to prosper and grow,” Walther said in a statement. “A fiscal conservative, Dan constantly looks for opportunities to consolidate, economize and reduce spending, which benefits every Sutter County taxpayer.”
Also in his announcement, Flores listed several of his recent accomplishments while serving on the Sutter County Board of Supervisors. They include:
– Finalizing a tax exchange agreement with the city of Yuba City that will allow for one of the first major developments in a long time, the Bogue Stewart Masterplan Development in South Yuba City.
– Streamlining the business and home permitting process by putting it online and have placed a renewed emphasis on customer service so that businesses and residents can interact more easily with our Development Services Department.
– Completion of a 44-mile slurry wall project on the west bank of the Feather River, from southern Butte County to the south end of the Sutter Bypass. The focus is now on making improvements to the Sutter Bypass itself. The county will work with the Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency and the California Department of Water Resources on the right solution that will improve flood risk reduction in the Yuba City basin.
– Response to COVID-19 has been business friendly. After providing loans and grants to help local businesses stay open in the first year of the pandemic, the Board opted for education over mandates in 2021. The county will continue to provide education about COVID-19 recommendations and pronouncements from the state, but we’ve chosen to be business-friendly and support an individual’s right to choose their own response to the COVID-19 threat.
– Caltrans has completed most of the highway expansion/improvement work through downtown Live Oak, the result of a federal transportation grant acquired with the assistance of Sutter County.
– Continued support of public safety, purchasing a new fire truck for Sutter County Fire and new equipment for the Sheriff’s Department.
– Ground breaking of the new regional juvenile hall project in 2021; we look forward to that work progressing in 2022.
– Anticipated reopening of our very popular library, which underwent a remodel in 2021 that has been delayed by supply chain issues. I’ve been on a tour, and I’m personally very excited about the reopening of this vital public facility.
Along with his role as a supervisor and with the city of Marysville, Flores said he also participates as a member of the following committees: Bi-County Homeless Services Program, Countywide Oversight Board, California State Association of Counties, Economic Development, Education Committee, Greater Sacramento Economic Council, Health and Welfare Committee, Oroville Dam Citizens Advisory Committee, Tri-County Juvenile Hall, Yuba/IRC, YCUSD Liaison, Ag & Public Protection (Alternate), Audit (Alternate), Gilsizer Drainage District (Alternate), Golden State Finance Authority (Alternate), FRAQMD (Alternate), Public Works (Alternate), RCRC, (Alternate), and Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health (Alternate).
Flores also is the former chairman of the board for Sutter North Medical Foundation, current chairman of the Sutter Health Planning and Finance Committee and a Shriner with the Ben Ali Shriners. He also has served with organizations such as the California Employer Advisory Council, Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, Yuba Sutter Fair Foundation, and has been the director of the Sutter County Workforce Investment Board and the Sutter North Valley Surgical Hospital. He said he also is involved in numerous community service organizations and projects.
Flores said he has been married to his wife, Tonya, for 30 years and is the father of Jessica Flores, 22, and Nathan Flores, 19.