WASHINGTON – Two South Florida businessmen who peddled supposedly explosive information from Ukraine about corruption involving Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton to President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, were arrested by federal authorities on campaign finance charges Wednesday night.
Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were taken into custody by the FBI on Wednesday night at Dulles Airport while attempting to board a one-way flight out of the country, according to Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.
The two – embroiled in House Democrats’ ongoing impeachment investigation of the president – were to appear in federal court Thursday and Friday in Virginia, but their attorney, John Dowd, told the Miami Herald they would not do so.
Parnas and Fruman are accused of trying to ingratiate themselves with the U.S. government by funneling more than $1 million in illegal contributions to state and federal candidates.
“They sought political influence not only to advance their own financial interests but to advance the political interests of at least one foreign official: a Ukrainian government official who sought the dismissal of a U.S. ambassador to Ukraine,” Berman said during a Thursday news conference.
A call to Parnas’ cellphone went straight to voice mail. When the Herald called a number associated with Fruman in South Florida, a person who identified himself as Fruman’s son said “we have no comment” when asked about the arrests.
The arrest of the two businessmen raises questions about donations made last year to Florida politicians, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.
And the grand jury indictment of the Southern District of New York was unsealed as Parnas and Fruman were asked to give depositions in the impeachment case against President Donald Trump.
“The violations are pretty clear cut even based on publicly available records,” said Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform for the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan watchdog group that filed a complaint last year over a $325,000 contribution to a pro-Trump super PAC by a Parnas and Fruman company. “The intersection of the campaign finance violations with the impeachment inquiry and the Ukrainian narrative adds an additional layer of intrigue.”
The grand jury indictment states that Parnas and Fruman schemed with two other men – David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin – to illegally funnel foreign money from a foreign national and from a private lending transaction to state and federal political campaigns. They are also accused by prosecutors of making straw donations, in which they misrepresented the true source of political donations.
According to the indictment, Parnas and Fruman began attending political fundraisers in March 2018 and created a limited liability company called Global Energy Producers to conceal the source of their campaign contributions. The company gave contributions with money that was ostensibly produced by the company’s own operations, but in fact came from “a private lending transaction between Fruman and third parties.”
The largest donation, $325,000 in May of 2018, went to America First Action, a Trump-affiliated super PAC. Federal authorities also said Parnas and Fruman committed to raise $20,000 for “congressman 1,” identified in multiple reports as former Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas.
Around the same time the contributions to Sessions were made, Parnas met with the unidentified congressman and “sought congressman 1’s assistance in causing the U.S. government to remove or recall the then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine,” the indictment said. The Ukraine ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, was eventually dismissed by Trump after months of complaints by Giuliani and others that she was blocking a potential probe into Biden and his son Hunter.
Sessions received $3 million in campaign help from America First Action. Berman said the men were lobbying on behalf of one or more Ukrainian government officials.
“It’s campaign election fraud,” Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla., told the Herald on Thursday during a tour of a Miami medical center with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md.
The indictment also alleges that Parnas and Fruman received two $500,000 wire transfers from an unnamed foreign businessman to use for political contributions to state candidates in Nevada, where the two were pursuing a recreational marijuana license. Prosecutors say the politicians who received the campaign cash were unaware of the true source of the money.
Political contributions made in Florida by Parnas and Fruman are not mentioned in the indictment.
But responding to a Herald article Wednesday detailing efforts by Parnas to raise money for Gov. DeSantis, the Florida Democratic Party called Thursday on the governor to return a $50,000 check from Global Energy Producers to his political committee in June of 2018. U.S. Sen. Scott’s victory fund – a political committee assisting his run last year for U.S. Senate – also received a $15,000 donation last year from Fruman.
The Herald reported Wednesday that Parnas hosted two fundraisers for DeSantis in the summer and fall of 2018. One of the events was an exclusive affair held at a South Florida residence with fewer than 30 people attending, including the governor. The other gathering was headlined by Donald Trump Jr.
“Of course Governor DeSantis does not condone any illegal activity nor does he have a relationship with these individuals,” Helen Ferre, a DeSantis spokeswoman, wrote Thursday in an email.
Back in Washington, the arrest of Fruman and Parnas was quickly followed by action from House Democrats.
Hours after their arrests, the three House committees leading an impeachment inquiry into President Trump announced subpoenas for Parnas and Fruman, who had previously said through their attorney that they would not come willingly before Congress to give depositions.
Rep. Adam B. Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Eliot L. Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, sent Parnas and Fruman a subpoena demanding key documents by Oct. 16.
“Your clients are private citizens who are not employees of the Executive Branch,” Schiff, Cummings and Engel wrote. “They may not evade requests from Congress for documents and information necessary to conduct our inquiry. They are required by law to comply with the enclosed subpoenas. They are not exempted from this requirement merely because they happen to work with Mr. Giuliani, and they may not defy congressional subpoenas merely because President Trump has chosen the path of denial, defiance, and obstruction.”
Democrats are investigating Trump’s request that Ukraine’s president investigate Biden, a political rival, during a July 25 phone call. At the time, Trump’s administration was withholding U.S. military aid to Ukraine, where Parnas and Fruman had been acting as unofficial emissaries for Giuliani.
The investigation was kicked off after a whistleblower filed a complaint with the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community alleging that Trump had pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden during a July 25 phone call. The complaint mentioned Parnas and Fruman, although not by name.
The two Soviet-born Ukrainians, now American citizens, acted as couriers for Giuliani, a prominent Trump surrogate and former New York mayor, who had acknowledged he was seeking dirt in Ukraine on Biden and his son. Giuliani alleged, without proof, that Biden got his son a lucrative seat on the board of a Ukrainian energy firm called Burisma Holdings.