The cowboys were riding, the bucks were broncing and the dust was flying as day one of the 2019 Marysville Rodeo kicked off at the Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville on Saturday. We strapped on our boots and headed down to check out some of the wrangling action. Here is a bit of what we saw:
3 p.m.
The gates opened for the 86th installment of the Marysville Stampede two hours before the rodeo action started to allow rodeo goers to scope out their spot in the lawn seating available around the arena.
Ryan Howard, of Loma Rica, said he likes to come out early to claim his spot in the shade.
“We have nice weather this year but it sure gets hot sitting in the sun all day,” said Howard.
After fans set up their lawn chairs, blankets and umbrellas, they had time to pursue the many food vendors on-site selling everything from barbecue to street tacos.
4:50 p.m.
Dozens of kids made their way out onto the arena for the chance to strike gold or silver during the Kids’ Coin Dig. After forming a giant circle in the middle of the arena, the rodeo announcer asked them to turn and face the audience while 100 silver and gold coins where tossed on the ground. Then, on the announcers cue, the kids were set loose to claim their fortunes.
Seven-year-old Teddy Wright, of Yuba City, found two gold coins and one silver coins.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Wright.
5 p.m.
Twelve itty-bitty cowboys strapped on their helmets and held on tight for the Mutton Bustin’ competition.
This rodeo tradition, which has kids ages four through seven ride on the back of a sheep for as long as they possibly can, left most of the contestants in the dirt seconds after coming out of the chute.
While losing one of his boots in the process, five-year-old Clay Stopplemore managed to hang on long enough to score a whopping 88 points, earning him the top spot and a silver buckle.
Coming in second place with 87 points was six-year-old Hayden Rosser.
5:15 p.m.
To kick off the rodeo festivities, skydiver Kent Lane made his grand entrance into the Cotton Rosser Arena by jumping out of a plane and parachuting 4,500 feet with a 60x40 foot banner of the American flag in tow while Lee Greenwood’s famous song, “Proud to be an American,” played throughout the arena.
While Lane said the scenery is beautiful as he makes his descent, he doesn’t get to enjoy it much because he is focused on calculating how fast the wind is blowing.
“There is a lot of control that goes into making a landing like that,” said Lane.
According to Lane, he descends at a speed of about 1,000 feet per minute.
“I try to coordinate it with the song but I decided to add a little spin in at the last minute so I landed a little bit earlier this time,” said Lane.
Lane, who has been diving into the Marysville Stampede for over ten years, said he enjoys coming to this event because of the hometown, family feel.
Lane said his favorite things to watch at the Marysville Rodeo are the barrel races and the amazing Bobby Kerr.
For day two of the rodeo, Lane will be jumping into the Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville again on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
6 p.m.
After testing their skills on Thursday night in the Local Team Roping qualifier, five pairs got their lassos swinging in the Local Team Roping competition. The five other teams that qualified to compete in the Marysville Stampede will compete on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Cash prizes and buckles will be awarded to the top four Local Team Roping Champions on Sunday afternoon.