As Yuba County prepares to make the area more attractive to future incoming businesses and overall development, supervisors last week unanimously approved a program that will help existing business owners improve the outside appearance of their stores.
As part of the more than $15 million the county received in the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors gave the OK to the creation of the Business Façade Grant Program that will be administered by the Community Development and Services Agency.
According to the county, the agency will utilize the available funding to “offer facade improvement grants up to $15,000 to (a) business along the Lindhurst Avenue and North Beale Road commercial corridor, between Erle Road and the E Street Bridge on-ramp.”
The program’s overall goal is to “enhance the esthetic appeal of the corridor and improve business performance through external property improvements,” the county said in a staff report. The county will take on the responsibility of determining what are acceptable improvements. Applicants must obtain written pre-approval from the county before any expenditures are made. Acceptable improvements include the following:
– Applicable improvements include: building façade improvements, paint, parking lot striping or repaving, attractive fencing, lighting and updated signage.
– Non-applicable improvements include: staff wages, lease payments, internal remodeling, technology and other operating costs.
If the program is deemed a success, then the county said it may expand it to other commercial corridors such as Feather River Boulevard, North Beale Road, Olivehurst Avenue and McGowan Parkway.
“It’s a great opportunity for the community to make things happen,” Yuba County District 5 Supervisor Randy Fletcher said last week.
The city of Marysville is exploring a similar project with its ARPA funds. Last month, the Marysville City Council earmarked $100,000 in ARPA Funds to provide economic relief to Marysville businesses.
Possible uses for the funding include storefront beautification, façade improvement projects, marketing efforts and technology upgrades. Marysville Community Development Director Dan Flores previously said the money will provide an opportunity for area businesses to expand and succeed.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” Flores previously said. “The American Rescue Plan Funding creates a great opportunity for our businesses to grow and thrive as we make meaningful improvements in Marysville.”
For Yuba County, its initial focus of ARPA funds is for the Lindhurst Avenue and North Beale Road commercial corridor. The county sees this area as an ideal location for growth and revitalization.
“The Lindhurst Avenue and North Beale Road corridor, between Erle Road and State Route 70, is the county’s busiest area in terms of traffic volume, and is a prime commercial corridor for targeted revitalization,” the county said. “This route has become the county’s top priority for major complete street improvements, including curbs, gutters, sidewalks, bike lanes and storm drains. The county is also preparing a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to support Public Works and Code Enforcement beautification efforts; including graffiti and junk/trash debris removal. Furthermore, the county, Yuba Water Agency and Reclamation District 784 are currently working to fund additional drainage improvements, which will enhance necessary infrastructure along the corridor.”
According to the county, the use of the ARPA funds for facade fixes will contribute to needed improvements that will “enhance business performance, ultimately providing more revenue, additional labor demand, and the well-being of society.”
The county also said the planned revitalization will “prevent potential urban decay in Yuba County.”
The application, approval and reimbursement process is slated to include the following:
– Applicants must be either the current property owner or tenant business, but only one is eligible per property (i.e. the property owner and tenant cannot both receive a grant for the same property).
– Property owners with multiple tenants may be eligible for up to $15,000 per tenant space.
– If multiple storefronts occupy portions of the same building, each can apply, but improvements must be complimentary in design (i.e. cohesive paint schemes, etc).
– All work must be approved by Yuba County staff prior to reimbursement.