As Yuba County prepares to make the area more attractive to future incoming businesses and overall development, supervisors last week unanimously approved a program that will help existing business owners improve the outside appearance of their stores.

As part of the more than $15 million the county received in the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors gave the OK to the creation of the Business Façade Grant Program that will be administered by the Community Development and Services Agency.

