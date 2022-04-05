The Alliance for Hispanic Advancement (AHA) held its introductory Business and Economic Committee meeting Monday night in an effort to help lift up both existing and potential Latino business owners.
Created to fill the gap from the loss of previous business-focused committees, the new committee is seeking to “represent the Hispanic community to ensure all available services, information and opportunities are brought to and afforded to the AHA membership’s to enhance or improve their economic and business conditions in the Yuba Sutter area,” according to the committee’s mission statement.
Grace Espindola, a Yuba City City Council member, said AHA has been a nonprofit organization in the Yuba-Sutter area for about 30 years and the previous business group did thrive before eventually being shut down.
“AHA, early on when they got started, had a thriving Business and Economic Committee which then developed into its second nonprofit organization, the North Valley Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (NVSHCC),” Espindola said. “AHA’s current leadership terminated the NVSHCC because of lack of funding and capacity.”
Vera Correa, president of AHA, said NVSHCC did not actually meet the needs of the community in the long run.
“Thank God Margaret (Fernandez) and some of the girls here were willing to do this again. And with the help of Oscar (Garcia) … and California Hispanic Chamber, we hope to get something going so all of you are involved and all of you prosper and we can pass onto the next generation, and the next generation,” Correa said. “And this is what we want to do. We’ve been in existence for 30 years and one thing we learned, we can’t do it by ourselves, it’s all about partnership. And we’ve partnered with some great people and that’s what keeps us going.”
Margaret Fernandez, chair of the Business and Economic Committee, said ever since the local Hispanic chamber went away, individuals have asked her over the years where it was or when it was coming back.
“Over the years, ever since it (became) defunct, the Hispanic chamber, every now and then, ‘Hey, where’s the Hispanic chamber, we want to get into that.’ Oh, it doesn’t exist anymore,” Fernandez said. “… So, we were all talking and (said) I think we need to bring that back. We need to have that business portion of our mission, the Alliance mission.”
Espindola said there was a desire to bring back the Business and Economic Committee after seeing the effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on Hispanic businesses.
“AHA’s leadership, plus with my help, met to revive AHA’s Business and Economic Committee for Hispanic businesses and potential new ones,” Espindola said. “I saw a huge need during the height of the pandemic and after and a continued (need) for Hispanic business owners who were struggling with accessing PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans or local funding grants provided by Yuba or Sutter County through the Economic Development Corporation.”
To achieve the goals of the Business and Economic Committee, the group wants to be able to support Hispanic businesses with promotional efforts, host events to showcase AHA members who own or operate local businesses, create partnerships in consumer services that are relevant to the Hispanic community, and other methods of creating partnerships and making sure the Latino community is represented in future economic or business plans.
“We want to enhance the Hispanic life,” Fernandez said. “... What we want to do with this committee and with the assistance and partnership with the California Hispanic Chamber is introduce an offer to you, resources, possible funds, webinars, things that could enhance (your business). … This might be an opportunity to go to that next level and prosper from that.”
The committee also would like to continue to be a liaison between AHA, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation.
“Those are great partnerships we have,” Fernandez said. “We also have other partnerships in the community. ... But we wanted to focus on the Hispanic business owners or business leaders. … We want to make sure there is a proper focus on the Hispanic businesses. We support each other, I know we do that. But this is another way to meet others and it could be an industry you’re in, but there’s also another leg that comes to your industry which will hopefully extend it in that direction. … And that’s what we’re looking at doing and establishing.”
Espindola said AHA’s leadership met with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and expressed their concerns and needs for the Hispanic business community. She said through this communication with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber, AHA was connected to the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce.
According to its website, the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce is “a group of local Hispanic chamber leaders from throughout California convened to discuss the lack of representation of Hispanic businesses in state government. These leaders also recognized the need for an organization that would effectively represent the interest of rapidly growing number of Hispanic-owned businesses in California. Through its network of Hispanic chambers and business association(s), the CHCC represents the interest(s) of over 800,000 Hispanic business owners in California.”
At its first meeting on Monday, the committee started the process of growing and aiding the Hispanic business community with a presentation by Oscar Garcia, senior vice president for the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce.
“If we want to make a difference, we have to get involved,” Garcia said.
During his presentation, Garcia focused on the resources that many Latino business owners or entrepreneurs may not be aware are available to them. The biggest resource in which Garcia was focused on is the Programa Hispano program that is available at no cost for prospective and current Hispanic business owners.
“It is the first program specifically for Spanish-speaking clients. … Last year, we helped small businesses through the pandemic acquire over $10.5 million in capital,” Garcia said. “It might not sound like a lot, but mind you that the businesses that were struggling were mom and pop businesses. They only need $5,000, $10,000, $15,000 or $20,000. That’s a lot of businesses like that. We served over 7,000 businesses last year. … The need is there.”
Garcia said there has been a need to teach finances to the Latino community and that is what something like Programa Hispano hopes to correct.
“Access to capital has been one of the biggest flaws of the system for minorities, for Hispanics,” Garcia said. “But together with the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, I came in with a plan and I said, ‘Let’s do something about it. Let’s start reaching out to the small businesses. Let’s not wait for them to come to us.’ We need to be out there.”
Programa Hispano includes several weeks of intense business training classes, consultation and other resources that are essential to making a business successful, including access to capital.
“The Programa Hispano is a program that will help you if you start a business, to build the right foundation for your business,” Garcia said. “If you are in business, we’re gonna teach you how to manage the business so you can actually become fundable. And if you want to expand, we’re gonna help you how to become fundable and how to access capital so you can expand your business. Why? Because we Hispanics and a lot of minorities as well, we don’t take seriously finances. … We live day by day.”
While these classes may be offered locally and through online platforms such as Zoom, the classes and other amenities also are offered at the Torch Business Center in Sacramento.
The center, located at 10399 Old Placerville Rd. in Sacramento, offers no-cost office space, internet, consultation and other services for Hispanic businesses.
For more information about Programa Hispano, visit www.cahcc.com. For more information about AHA, visit https://aha-ys.org.