A group of people, all who have lost a loved one, get together regularly for a walk as a way to stay healthy and connected to the community.
The Widowed Persons Association of California hosts a Mall Walk twice a week at the Yuba Sutter Mall and participants say the bonds that are formed on the walks help them cope with the loss.
“You know, I miss him every day,” said Rosemary Roberts. “These walks help me get out of the house and move around.”
Roberts, 75, of Yuba City, lost her husband, Ray, in 2001 and the walks have helped her stay healthy.
“I used to not be able to walk and was at the Fountains in Yuba City and now I can do two laps around the mall,” she said. “It feels good to get out here plus, I’ve lost 20 pounds.”
Marlene Plaxco, 85, of Live Oak, said groups like the Widowed Persons Association have helped her connect with people and manage the loss.
“Between the grief support groups and the widows groups, they’ve saved me,” she said. “You don’t want to burden your children and everyone in the groups is helpful and friendly.”
Plaxco was married to her husband, Roy, for 47 years and he died about 20 years ago.
Dorcas Efstratis’s husband, Bill, died in 1991 and she’s been president of the group three times in the 20 years she’s been part of the group.
“You meet a lot of good people and some of us have gone on trips together,” she said. “Some of us went on a 14-day cruise to lots of countries in Europe.”