An organization that feeds those in need has been in overdrive and getting lots of help.
Michelle Downing, interim CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, said the outpouring of support from throughout the community is helping to feed those in need at a critical time.
“We started doing home delivery partnering with both counties and the COVID-19 Task Force -- they send me their list of people who need meals and volunteers make home deliveries three times a week,” she said. “We’ve been doing it about a month and will continue doing it for people who are chronically ill because they still need it.”
Downing said volunteers have made about 1,500 deliveries and travelled about 4,000 miles thus far.
“They’re starting to wind down but we want to keep it going because there are so many people who will still need it,” she said. “The food bank will absorb the calls that went to the COVID-19 Task Force.”
Each year, the food bank budgets for a certain amount of donations they expect to receive and Downing said they’ve already exceeded it.
“It amazes me how generous our community is,” she said. “We all come together in a time of need -- it’s all hands on deck when things need to be done.”
Some companies have donated thousands of dollars, others have donated numerous bins of freshly picked produce and some donate their time to sort, bag and distribute food.
She said the deliveries are being done in addition to all the other ongoing programs that they are doing.
“We have such a great volunteer base that helps with everything,” she said. “This organization is run by donors and volunteers.”
To donate or volunteer: yuba-sutterfoodbank.com.